Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 995,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,329,000 after buying an additional 38,135 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.43. 2,011,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.39 and its 200-day moving average is $67.26.

