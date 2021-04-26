Tfo Tdc LLC Makes New $43,000 Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tfo Tdc LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 202 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded up $1.61 on Monday, reaching $231.61. The stock had a trading volume of 58,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,451,129. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.55 and a 1 year high of $231.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.16. The company has a market capitalization of $452.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

