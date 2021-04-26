Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 0.9% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $2,901,869,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after acquiring an additional 16,517,775 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,341,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,013,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Bank of America by 233.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC opened at $39.39 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $40.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.50 and a 200-day moving average of $31.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.32.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

