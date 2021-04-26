Amarillo National Bank Purchases Shares of 13,147 Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Amarillo National Bank purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,147 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 57.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher Hylen purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $98,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HTLF stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $51.19. 332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $54.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

