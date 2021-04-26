Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lantheus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.00. Lantheus reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 102.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $94.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.40 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LNTH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Lantheus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

LNTH stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.72. 5,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.21. Lantheus has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $22.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.54 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $495,886.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,996,007.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $163,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,148 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Lantheus by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 29,794 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lantheus by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,291,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,829,000 after purchasing an additional 435,251 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Lantheus by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

