Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Bruderman Asset Management LLC

Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $4.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $336.42. The stock had a trading volume of 25,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,109. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.97 and a 1-year high of $399.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.04, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $310.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.84.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LULU. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.94.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

