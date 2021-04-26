Bruderman Asset Management LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,080 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 18,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 30,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 974,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,829,000 after purchasing an additional 68,206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.80. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,818. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.07. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $22.41.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.