Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Raised to “Buy” at SEB Equities

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) was upgraded by stock analysts at SEB Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Thursday, January 7th. SEB Equity Research downgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

DNNGY traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.91. 17,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,556. Ørsted A/S has a 52-week low of $32.85 and a 52-week high of $76.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.90.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

