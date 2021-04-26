Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Metro (MRU)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Metro (TSE: MRU) in the last few weeks:

4/22/2021 – Metro had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$65.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Metro had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$64.00 to C$65.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Metro had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$68.00 to C$70.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Metro had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$62.00 to C$64.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Metro had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$66.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Metro had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from C$59.00 to C$64.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Metro had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$61.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Metro had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$60.00 to C$61.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Metro had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$67.00 to C$68.00.

4/16/2021 – Metro had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$66.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Metro had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$61.00 to C$64.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Metro had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$64.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of MRU traded down C$0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$56.93. The company had a trading volume of 180,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,998. The firm has a market cap of C$14.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$57.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$58.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78. Metro Inc. has a 52-week low of C$52.63 and a 52-week high of C$66.25.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.40 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Metro Inc. will post 3.6800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Metro’s payout ratio is currently 28.63%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

