Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Takes $1.40 Million Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA bought a new stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000. Varian Medical Systems accounts for approximately 0.1% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.92.

NYSE VAR remained flat at $$177.07 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.99. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.67 and a 52-week high of $177.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

