Divergent Planning LLC Purchases 596 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Divergent Planning LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises 8.7% of Divergent Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period.

Shares of VSS traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,168. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $83.35 and a one year high of $135.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.52.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

