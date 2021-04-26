MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.65

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.65 and last traded at $33.62, with a volume of 4144 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.44.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 1,597.2% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

