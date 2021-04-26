Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.09

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.09 and last traded at $45.93, with a volume of 1636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.95 and its 200-day moving average is $36.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $675.85 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 17.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.74%.

In other Mueller Industries news, VP Anthony Steinriede sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $94,375.00. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 16,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $710,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,240,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,931 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,292,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 38,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile (NYSE:MLI)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

