Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Hits New 52-Week High at $54.83

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.83 and last traded at $54.83, with a volume of 884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.23.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Jabil’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,429 shares in the company, valued at $13,384,305. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $712,950.00. Insiders sold 139,663 shares of company stock worth $7,147,244 over the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,210,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after buying an additional 20,461 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 353,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,053,000 after buying an additional 31,923 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 442,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,841,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil (NYSE:JBL)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

