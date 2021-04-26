Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $820.00 at Mizuho

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Mizuho to $820.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $384.19.

TSLA traded up $8.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $738.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,599,926. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $672.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $645.46. The company has a market cap of $708.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,484.94, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla has a 1 year low of $136.61 and a 1 year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Tesla’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total transaction of $897,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,196,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $63,536,274 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

