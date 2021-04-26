Agora (NASDAQ:API) Shares Down 2.5%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) shares traded down 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $58.28 and last traded at $58.28. 2,239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,619,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.80.
Several analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Agora in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Agora in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Nomura began coverage on Agora in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Agora in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.53 and a 200 day moving average of $52.64.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Agora by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agora during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Agora by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Agora by 258.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in shares of Agora by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 73,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. 17.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Agora Company Profile (NASDAQ:API)
Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.
