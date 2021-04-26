Agora (NASDAQ:API) Shares Down 2.5%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) shares traded down 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $58.28 and last traded at $58.28. 2,239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,619,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.80.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Agora in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Agora in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Nomura began coverage on Agora in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Agora in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Get Agora alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.53 and a 200 day moving average of $52.64.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Agora had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.70 million. Agora’s revenue was up 74.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agora, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Agora by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agora during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Agora by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Agora by 258.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in shares of Agora by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 73,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. 17.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agora Company Profile (NASDAQ:API)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.