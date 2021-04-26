Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.70 and last traded at $12.91. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.21.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $60.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.69 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pharming Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pharming Group stock. JW Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,895,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,000. Pharming Group comprises 1.2% of JW Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. JW Asset Management LLC owned 2.97% of Pharming Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Pharming Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

