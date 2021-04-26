Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $365,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,794,000 after buying an additional 908,033 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 25,547.1% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 471,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,371,000 after buying an additional 470,067 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $73,700,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $63,585,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ stock traded down $1.91 on Monday, hitting $238.67. 6,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,605. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.53 and a twelve month high of $243.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.90.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

