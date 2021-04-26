Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) will announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.37). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 31.23%. The company had revenue of $75.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.07 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTAI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

In other Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors news, Director Martin Tuchman acquired 800,000 shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 27,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.1% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 35,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 49,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAI traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $29.51. The company had a trading volume of 8,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,962. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.50. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $31.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 2.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 235.71%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

