Ultra Price Hits $0.47 (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Ultra has a total market cap of $132.90 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One Ultra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000882 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53,263.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $824.45 or 0.01547877 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.53 or 0.00487263 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00061267 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001554 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00013330 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001740 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,791,974 coins. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “UOSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.