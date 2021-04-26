Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Receives Buy Rating from Citigroup

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

THLLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of THLLY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.76. The company had a trading volume of 5,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,053. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.32. Thales has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90.

