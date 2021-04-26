B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.13.

BTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities lowered shares of B2Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.75 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

TSE BTO traded down C$0.07 on Monday, hitting C$6.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,289,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,766,273. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. B2Gold has a 1-year low of C$5.25 and a 1-year high of C$9.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.92. The firm has a market cap of C$6.58 billion and a PE ratio of 8.50.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$625.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$609.41 million. On average, equities analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

