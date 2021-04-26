Datamine Reaches One Day Volume of $261,772.00 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Datamine coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000769 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $261,772.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Datamine has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00075386 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002943 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Datamine

Datamine (DAM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 5,389,139 coins. Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

