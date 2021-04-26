Waterfront Wealth Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,388 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for 2.0% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,268.0% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 143,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 133,380 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 632.2% in the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 563,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,489,000 after purchasing an additional 486,236 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 113,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 30,648 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 132,303.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,207,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204,597 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after purchasing an additional 50,644 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FNDF stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $33.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,190. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.44 and its 200-day moving average is $29.63. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $20.72 and a 52-week high of $33.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.