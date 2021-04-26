Patten Group Inc. Has $792,000 Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Patten Group Inc. grew its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 11.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 428.6% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AWK traded down $2.86 on Monday, hitting $156.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,132. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.50 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.02 and its 200 day moving average is $153.19. The firm has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

