Patten Group Inc. Sells 685 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Patten Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,009,000 after purchasing an additional 178,562 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 376,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,941,000 after purchasing an additional 86,099 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 541,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,546,000 after buying an additional 77,477 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 535,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,662,000 after buying an additional 40,537 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 205.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after buying an additional 34,164 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $329.73. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,434. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $196.32 and a 12-month high of $330.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $311.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.29.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

