Parthenon LLC Buys 555 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Parthenon LLC grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $6,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 21,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.33. The stock had a trading volume of 10,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.38. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $101.89 and a fifty-two week high of $134.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.26.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. As a group, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $201,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,530.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total transaction of $147,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,975 shares of company stock worth $377,843 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

