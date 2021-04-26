Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Makes New $4.27 Million Investment in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 162,839 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the third quarter worth $217,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the third quarter worth $214,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the third quarter valued at $869,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 19,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 8,931 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Shares of Quanex Building Products stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.11. 2,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.62 million, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.29.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $230.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Quanex Building Products’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 25.81%.

In other news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 13,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $355,366.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman William C. Griffiths sold 45,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $1,126,814.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 256,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,992.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,087 shares of company stock worth $3,873,381. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.