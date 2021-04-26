Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Raises Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 0.9% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 2.6% in the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 60,421 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,519,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 3.3% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 13,204 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its position in Netflix by 21.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 1,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 11.7% in the first quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $503.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $527.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $521.05. The stock has a market cap of $222.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.54, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $393.60 and a 52-week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.