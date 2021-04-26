Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,348 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.64.

NYSE:COP opened at $49.72 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $61.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $69.61 million, a P/E ratio of -44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

