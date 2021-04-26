Woodcoin (LOG) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 26th. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $972,779.64 and $130,576.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,284.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,482.40 or 0.04658777 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $242.13 or 0.00454403 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $826.84 or 0.01551749 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.08 or 0.00698292 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.04 or 0.00497400 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00059245 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $222.13 or 0.00416880 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004287 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

