F3Logic LLC Decreases Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

F3Logic LLC lowered its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in Dover by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.8% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at $160,000. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Dover by 54.6% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Dover by 33.0% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 16,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOV. Barclays increased their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.91.

Shares of NYSE:DOV traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.86. 4,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,214. Dover Co. has a one year low of $79.87 and a one year high of $149.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.41 and a 200 day moving average of $125.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

