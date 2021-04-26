Waterfront Wealth Inc. Raises Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,596 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $353,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,965,000 after buying an additional 189,001 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 5,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $4,873,006.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,559.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $33,069,909.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,865 shares in the company, valued at $36,726,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,372 shares of company stock worth $47,208,656 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.65.

Cigna stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $252.96. 7,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $256.74. The company has a market capitalization of $87.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.07.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

