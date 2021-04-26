Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Arden Trust Co’s 2nd Largest Position

Arden Trust Co decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,371 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 7.0% of Arden Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $41,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,739,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 606.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,571,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,402 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,344,000 after acquiring an additional 960,505 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $165,025,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,685.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 680,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,399,000 after purchasing an additional 670,199 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $218.01. The company had a trading volume of 98,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,393,877. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.25. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $138.37 and a 52 week high of $217.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

