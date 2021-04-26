YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 414 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $346,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $43,641.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,515.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,129 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WM opened at $135.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.63. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.13 and a twelve month high of $136.35.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.58.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.