The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,404 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for about 1.9% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $21,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Argus raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

In related news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $41,743,050.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 839,487 shares of company stock worth $158,444,151. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $183.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.11, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.22.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

