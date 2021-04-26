Tufton Capital Management Has $2.36 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Tufton Capital Management cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COF. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,339 shares of company stock valued at $15,176,648 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF traded up $3.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $139.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,362. The firm has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.53 and a 200-day moving average of $105.19. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $51.91 and a 12 month high of $137.75.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.38.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

