TMD Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

TMD Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for approximately 0.2% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $1,515,316,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,755,598,000 after purchasing an additional 611,071 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 225.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 631,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after buying an additional 437,700 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $155,021,000. Finally, Swedbank bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $112,864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock stock traded up $6.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $819.85. 2,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $451.35 and a 12-month high of $827.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $757.12 and its 200-day moving average is $708.52.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total transaction of $19,968,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,159 shares of company stock valued at $34,947,285 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Argus boosted their price target on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $858.23.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.