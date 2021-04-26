Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN stock traded up $2.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $191.36. 71,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,708,991. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $176.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $105.45 and a one year high of $197.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total value of $2,203,158.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,255,830.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $4,028,202.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,781 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,349.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Summit Insights raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.19.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.