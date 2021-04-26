Arden Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Arden Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $3,672,301.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,361 shares in the company, valued at $12,299,481.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,855,390.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,640 shares of company stock worth $10,290,639 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Nucor stock traded up $1.86 on Monday, hitting $79.69. 82,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,886,685. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $35.75 and a 1 year high of $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 55.20, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.57.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

NUE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Argus raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.