Arden Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Arden Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 209.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 813.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 86.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $62.70. 85,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,380,628. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.01. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $63.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.00, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on JCI. HSBC lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.89.

In related news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $280,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,951.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

