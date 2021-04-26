Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MO traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,936,691. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.61, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.97 and a 200 day moving average of $43.36.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MO shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.30.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

