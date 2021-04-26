Arden Trust Co Has $4.73 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Arden Trust Co reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,181 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.8% of Arden Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.28. The stock had a trading volume of 116,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,808,646. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.98.

