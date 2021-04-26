Essex Savings Bank Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Essex Savings Bank lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,255 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.3% of Essex Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,944 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 184,169 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $38,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,232,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $898,306,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth $3,134,000. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 40,110 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Barclays boosted their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

Visa stock opened at $230.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.16. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.55 and a 1-year high of $231.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $449.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

