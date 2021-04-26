MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 677.4% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.41. 92,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,616,193. The company has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.10 and its 200-day moving average is $50.80. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $63.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their target price on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.14.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

