Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $23,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Enbridge by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 13,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 23,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 4.6% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 131,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

NYSE ENB traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.17. 79,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,656,791. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.29 billion, a PE ratio of 52.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

