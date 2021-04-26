Taylor Wimpey’s (TWODF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Taylor Wimpey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Taylor Wimpey stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.58. 205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,607. Taylor Wimpey has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $2.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average of $2.16.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

