27,875 Shares in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Purchased by Terril Brothers Inc.

Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Discovery by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Discovery in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Macquarie lowered shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

In other Discovery news, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $95,103.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,673.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 393,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $16,944,477.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,297,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,798,808.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DISCA traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.75. The company had a trading volume of 193,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,414,313. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.46. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.56 and a 1-year high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

