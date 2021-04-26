Amarillo National Bank Sells 19,342 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Amarillo National Bank cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,342 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Amarillo National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,351,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,330 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,276,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,349,000 after buying an additional 365,066 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,749,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,519,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,917,000 after purchasing an additional 220,114 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3,199.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 221,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,176,000 after purchasing an additional 214,676 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.33. 58,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,219. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $78.16.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.