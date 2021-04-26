Amarillo National Bank Acquires New Stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Amarillo National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 153,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,872,000. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF accounts for 1.5% of Amarillo National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Amarillo National Bank owned 1.33% of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 821.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 1,025.4% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $303,000.

IHAK stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $40.82. 102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,686. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $26.83 and a 12-month high of $44.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.11.

